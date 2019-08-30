Jah Cure is a ‘Royal Soldier’: Entertainer releases new album

Jah Cure is a ‘Royal Soldier’: Entertainer releases new albumFriday, August 30, 2019
|
Grammy-nominated Jamaican artiste Jah Cure released his eighth studio
album on Friday.
The 14-track project, titled Royal Soldier, is being released via VP Records, and it features acts like Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Tory Lanez, Phyllisia Ross, Popcaan, Mya, Melonie Fonia, Capleton and others.
In June, Jah Cure began the ‘Royal Soldier Tour’ that covered countries in the Caribbean, South America, Europe and Africa. The tour ended on August 24 in Amsterdam.
And although the album is being made available on all platforms on August 30, Jah Cure has been giving fans a taste of the album with songs like Pretty Face and Marijuana featuring Damian Marley.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
