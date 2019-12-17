Jah Cure releases music video featuring R&B singer Mya

Jah Cure (left) and Mya during the music video for Only You.

Reggae crooner Jah Cure has dropped another gem in the form of Only You, a duet with himself and Grammy-winning R&B singer Mya.

The video is now out and has been getting rave reviews with persons praising the aesthetics of the video while also showering praises on both artistes.

Mya, in particular, was singled out by fans not only for her singing talent but how beautiful she looks. The video was shot on the beach, and nature served as the backdrop with the couple as the focus of the video.

The song is featured on Jah Cure’s Royal Soldier album and tells the story of a couple in love. The collaboration works well, as Mya’s silky smooth voice complements Jah Cure’s singing ability.

This latest effort from Jah Cure is one that can be considered a great song for lovers.

What you think, BUZZ fam? Are you feeling the love from this one?