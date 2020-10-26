Jah guide and protect: Tarrus Riley sends well wishes to Beenie Man

Reggae singer Tarrus Riley has shared a heartfelt message for dancehall artiste Beenie Man after he fainted at his motherâ€™s graveside on Sunday.

The â€˜doctorâ€™ was in St Elizabeth to bury his mother. However, while he was being comforted by relatives and friends at the graveside, Beenie Man fainted and had to be lifted from the area.

Like many other well-wishers, reggae singer Tarrus Riley has shown his support for the deejay.

The Healing singer shared a photo of Beenie Man on Monday, which he captioned, saying: â€œChanting for Strength n Peace Intinually for di Doc @kingbeenieman JAH GUIDE N PROTECT U N UR FAMILY Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½â€

Fellow dancehall artiste Razor B commented on the post, offering prayer.

â€œPraying for the king Ÿ™Ÿ¾ @kingbeenieman get well soon me bredda,â€ he said.

Prayer was also being offered by many other social media users who saw Tarrusâ€™ post.

â€œGet well soon doctor, prayers up,â€ one person said.

Although Beenie Man has not made a post on social media since the incident, his son, Moses Davis Jr, said that his father is â€œfine.â€

â€œThank you everyone for your concern. My father is fine. As you can imagine, it is a hard time for my family, but we thank you all for your support,â€ he said in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

The burial comes more than a month after Beenie Manâ€™s mother, Lilieth Sewell, passed away. She was hospitalised in July after suffering a stroke.