Jah Vinci to drop new EP

Dancehall artiste Jah Vinci has announced that he set to drop a new EP in short order.

The former protoge of dancehall kingpin Vybz Kartel, used social media to share that the new EP will be entitled ‘Passion’ and that it will be released on the 17th of December.

Writing on Instagram JJah Vinci remarked “I just wanna give you more”. He also uploaded the cover art for the project which features a woman wearing very sexy underwear and handcuffs to suggest that the effort may be sexually charged.

The new effort, which is produced by Notnice comes just a year after his debut EP ‘I Am The World Singer’ which spawned the smash hit, ‘Virgin’. That effort had been released on December 18th last year.

Following the announcement, fans have been showing high anticipation for the upcoming effort. One fan wrote “mi nah go mek u nd ur song mek mi breed…if virgin song did hot so imagine this ya plus ur voice”.

This drew an hilarious response from Notnice who chimed in with “condom, pull out, postinor 2, u have options or juss breed and done!”.

Jah Vinci has been having a stellar year especially on the back of the success of his track ‘Virgin’ which has amassed over twelve million views on YouTube.