Jahmiel hosts dance competition for ‘Company’

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel has invited dancers to show off their moves and style in a dance competition linked to his latest effort Company.

The Strongest Soldier hitmaker made the announcement on social media yesterday, where he called on dancehall enthusiasts to submit individual or group videos dancing to the track Company.

Participants can enter the competition by simply following the Instagram accounts of Jahmiel (@thegreatjahmiel), Sweet Music (@sweetmusic_365), and music producer Emudio (@emudio) and videos must be submitted to Sweet Music’s Instagram page.

The contest begins tomorrow and the video with the most likes at the end of the competition, which is May 30th, will win the grand prize of JMD$150,000.

In making the announcement, the entertainer noted that the event is open to anyone but persons should not be too raunchy.

“Keep it clean” he cautioned.