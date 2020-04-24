Jahmiel labels Vybz Kartel a â€˜friend killerâ€™

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel slammed Vybz Kartel on Thursday calling the deejay, who is currently serving a prison sentence for murder, a â€œfriend killerâ€.

Jahmiel made the comments as he shared a screenshot of Vybz Kartel touting his praises and calling him â€œsonâ€.

â€œBig chune mi son!@thegreatjahmiel all a you friend dem from Jose Marti (memba Portmore and â€˜panish town a my place,â€ wrote Vybz Kartel in an Instagram post, which Jahmiel shared to his own Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram That a before mi find out him a friend killer @vybzkartel #PatriotzA post shared by GREAT DON Ÿ‘‘ (@thegreatjahmiel) on Apr 23, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

According to Jahmiel, that comment was made by Vybz Kartel before he found that the iconic deejay was a â€œfriend killerâ€.

A lyrical beef appears to be the source of the contention between Jahmiel and the veteran dancehall artiste. On April 21, Jahmiel and Chronic Law began trading lyrical blows, starting with the release of Chip Glock by Jahmiel, which was followed up with Chronic Law dropping Talk Facts.

Things further heated up when Vybz Kartel appeared to have sided with Chronic Law when he quoted a line from Talk Facts which states, â€œRasta yuh cyan guh ah Zion inna frock.â€