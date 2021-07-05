Jahmiel to release album in October

Jahmiel’s management team has revealed that the ‘Gain The World’ artiste is gearing up to release an album sometime in October.

Speaking to Buzz, manager Dr. Dave Wallace, disclosed that they are putting things together and based on projections, October looks good for the release

. “We are currently working on an album, it will be epic” the Sweet Music boss related.

He also related that that the album js set to feature Ghanian Afrobeat star Stonebwoy. He also disclosed that Vershon is set to partner Jahmiel on a track on the album as well.

Jahmiel and Vershon were known for their very public spat in the past but both camps have mended fences with Vershon recently appearing on the ‘Bitcoin’ Riddim which was released by Sweet Music.

Dr. Wallace went on to disclose there might be another two major features on the album but that is is yet to be confirmed.

The album, he notes, will be made up mostly of inspirational, love and conscious music. “The fans are very excited to see him recalibrate and focus on doing songs that are inspiring and motivational, they are really excited about that” he remarked.

The ‘Jah Never Leave’ artiste has seemingly returned to his early days of music where he mostly did conscious music. Dr Wallace indicated that as long as he is with Sweet Music, conscious music will be the order of the day.