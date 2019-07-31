Jahvillani, ‘Clarks Pon Foot’ march to no. 1 spot on YouTube

Jahvillani, ‘Clarks Pon Foot’ march to no. 1 spot on YouTubeWednesday, July 31, 2019
Jahvillani cruising on the set of his Clarks Pon Foot music video (Photo: YouTube)
Jahvillani is loudly turning heads and gaining attention from Dancehall fans as the St. Ann deejay and his infectious ‘Clarks Pon Foot’ single stepped into the number one position on local YouTube charts this week.
Top tracks listed are according to YouTube's weekly insights and covers the BUZZ charts for week June 24 – July 1.
