Jahvillani, ‘Clarks Pon Foot’ march to no. 1 spot on YouTube

Jahvillani cruising on the set of his Clarks Pon Foot music video (Photo: YouTube)

Jahvillani is loudly turning heads and gaining attention from Dancehall fans as the St. Ann deejay and his infectious ‘Clarks Pon Foot’ single stepped into the number one position on local YouTube charts this week.

See who else made the BUZZ top ten music charts this week in our video below:

Top tracks listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and covers the BUZZ charts for week June 24 – July 1.

