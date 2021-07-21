Jahvillani debut EP climbing Reggae Albums chart

Dirt to Bently, an 11-song EP by deejay Jahvillani, debuts at number 14 on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart which ranks the top-selling albums (vinyl, CD, and digital).

Released on July 9, Dirt to Bently has collaborations with Skillibeng, Trance 1Gov, Prince Swanny, and Kranium.

Jahvillani’s debut EP is among five new entries in the chart’s Top 30.

Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan debuts at number 23 with the four-song EP If You’re Looking For Me. It was released July 2 via Halo Entertainment Group.

If You’re Looking For Me’s lead single, A Woman Like You, topped regional reggae charts a few months ago.

Gospel artiste DJ Nicholas enters at number 16 with Abnormal Decibels. The set, released by On The Shout Inc/Da Journey Productions, has 15 songs.

Best of Kolohe Kai (Acoustic) by Hawaiian band Kolohe Kai is number seven. The 11-song set was released July 9 by RKD Inc.

Let Love Lead, the nine-song EP by Stick Figure keyboardist Kbong, debuts at number five.

The Trojan Story, a various artistes set released by Trojan Records, is the top-selling title this week, moving from number five to one. It sold 617 copies up from 100 the previous week and has to date sold 1,547 copies.

The Trojan Story also re-enters Billboard’s Top Compilation Albums Chart at number 10.