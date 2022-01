Jahvillani quiets rumour mill with picture of son

Dancehall artiste

Jahvillani put the baby rumours to bed on Friday when he shared a picture of

the latest addition to his family, a baby boy.

Previously the Jamaican grapevine was abuzz with chatter that the 36-year-old artiste had welcomed a baby with Leah Tavares-Finson, after she shared a photo of the newborn and tagged Jahvilliani on June 4.

 The Clarks Pon Foot hit maker captioned the photo “GAD†with a heart emoji. Â

The dancehall fraternity came out in support of Jahvillani’s post with everyone from Jada Kingdom to Romeich Major liking the photo and sharing congratulatory messages.

“Watch blessing! Ÿ™ï¿½ï¿½ congrats G,†said Jada Kingdom.

“Congrats bro,†added Romeich.Â

Other artistes including Chi Ching Ching, Jesse Royal, Stylo G and Deep Jah were among others who also shared kind words as they commented on the post.Â

Mommy of the newborn, who now appears to be back from Canada, was also in the comments sharing emojis.Â

Tavares-Finson, who is already a mother to a nine-year-old fathered by Christopher ‘Dog Paw’ Linton, has been posting the baby on IG since May 28.

Leah is the daughter of noted Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, and Cindy Breakspeare