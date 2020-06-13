Jahvillani quiets rumour mill with picture of son

Jahvillani quiets rumour mill with picture of sonSaturday, June 13, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste
Jahvillani put the baby rumours to bed on Friday when he shared a picture of
the latest additionÂ to his family, a baby boy.
Previously the Jamaican grapevine was abuzz with chatter that the 36-year-old artiste had welcomed a baby withÂ Leah Tavares-Finson, after she shared a photo of the newborn and tagged Jahvilliani on JuneÂ 4.
Â The Clarks Pon Foot hit maker captioned the photo â€œGADâ€ with a heart emoji.Â Â
The dancehall fraternity came out in support of Jahvillaniâ€™s post with everyone from Jada Kingdom to Romeich Major liking the photo and sharing congratulatoryÂ messages.
â€œWatch blessing! Ÿ™ï¿½ï¿½ congrats G,â€ said Jada Kingdom.
â€œCongrats bro,â€ added Romeich.Â
Other artistes including Chi Ching Ching, Jesse Royal, Stylo G andÂ Deep Jah were among others who also shared kind words as they commented on the post.Â
Mommy of the newborn, who now appears to be back from Canada, was also in the comments sharing emojis.Â
Tavares-Finson, who is already aÂ mother toÂ a nine-year-oldÂ fatheredÂ by Christopher â€˜Dog Pawâ€™Â Linton, has been posting the baby on IG sinceÂ May 28.
- Related story: Is dancehall artiste Jahvillani a dad?
Leah is the daughter of noted Queenâ€™s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, and Cindy Breakspeare
