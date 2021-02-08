Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for accepting Junebug challenge

Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for accepting Junebug challengeMonday, February 08, 2021
Incarcerated rapper Casanova is facing disciplinary charges after being videotaped accepting the viral Junebug dance challenge.
Casanova, 34, will be disciplined by Westchester County Jail officials after a woman recorded him accepting the challenge –which requires TikTok users to perform set moves in strange locations – during a video visit and sharing it to Instagram.
The rapper, born Caswell Senior, will have his video visitation privileges revoked as a result because the recording of videos and taking of photographs during virtual visits is prohibited.
Casanova is in prison for a gang-related federal racketeering case and also faces another charge for not wearing a mask, authorities said.
He was among 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang charged in a federal indictment in December with a host of crimes in New York City and elsewhere in New York state. Casanova has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and firearms possession.
