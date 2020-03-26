‘Jamaica is now the official movie, celebrity capital of the Caribbean’

Jamaica is now being touted by tourism officials as the movie and celebrity capital of the Caribbean.

“It’s not a stretch to say we get filmed all the time,” explained chief strategist and advisor in the Ministry of Tourism Delano Seiveright, adding that Jamaica does so “more than almost any other island in the region”.

Seiveright noted that just last year international hit-maker Beyonce was “here at least five times” doing videos while fellow artist Cardi B was a fixture at the Trident Castle in Port Antonio.

“We have had calibre movies filmed here such as The Mighty Quinn, Cocktail, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Dr No, Live and Let Die, Papillion just to name a few—Jamaica has been there…done that,” Seiveright.

For his part, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett said Jamaica has long solidified its position as a favourite getaway spot for the “rich and famous” and also “Hollywood bigwigs”.

And pointing out that the island is also the number one destination in the region for honeymooners, the tourism minister further noted that “the country’s allure and rich history”—notably in tourism, culture, sports and entertainment—“puts it head and shoulders above its island competitors”.

He added: “Not too long ago we had Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at Round Hill, Hanover where they were here to attend a wedding. Also, not too long ago, there was Khloe Kardashian from the reality hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashian here with her family on vacation. There have also been sightings of countless others, including the great Stevie Wonder…I mean the list goes on and on.”