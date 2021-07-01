Jamaica meets Nigeria: Konshens drops “Boom Bang” featuring Davido

Dancehall star Konshens recently teamed up with afro-beats musician Davido on the summer banger Boom Bang which dropped on Tuesday (June 29).

Boom Bang made its world premiere on Rolling Stone and is one of the songs that will appear on Konshens’ upcoming album, Red Reign.

Speaking about the Boom Bang video, which was directed by fellow dancehall artiste Demarco, Konshens shared that the video was shot in Atlanta due to the on-going pandemic, which has made travelling difficult.

“We couldn’t do Jamaica, we couldn’t do Nigeria, so we met at the crossroads,” Konshens said noting that Atlanta was the ideal location, and a major hub for both the Jamaican and Nigerian diaspora.

According to Konshens, the lack of a storyline in the visuals was deliberate, noting that the past year has been hard enough, adding that the video was intended to be light, summery and playful.

“There is no storyline to the video, it’s just a fun vibe and that’s what we want going into the summer. The past year has been way too serious, so we’re trying to loosen things up now,” Konshens added.

Konshens is to release Red Reign, later this year through Ineffable Records.

The album marks Konshens’ first release through the label arm of the multi-faceted Oakland-based music company Ineffable Music Group.