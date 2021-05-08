Jamaica on display in DJ Khaled’s ‘We Going Crazy’

Jamaica was again the centerpiece of a DJ Khaled effort following the release of the track We Going Crazy.

The track features rap group Migos and songbird H.E.R in a collaborative effort on the latest release from Khaled’s 12th studio album Khaled Khaled.But while vocals were provided by the US-based artists, the song definitely has a strong Jamaican flavour – from the beat to the setting in the music video, Jamaica is on show.

The video, in particular, shows off Jamaica’s beauty, especially with its natural scenes and the beaches, which provided the perfect backdrop to the song.

Khaled flew in the artists recently along with celebrity video director Joseph Khan, who put the visuals together.

We Going Crazy is the most recently released video from Khaled Khaled, which has been trending high on streaming platforms since last Friday.

The final track on the album, Where You Come From, features four of Jamaica’s top reggae icons (Bounty Killer, Capleton, Buju Banton and Barrington Levy) and has been getting rave reviews as well.