Jamaica on show in Jay Z’s new western movie

The upcoming movie, ‘The Harder They Fall’ is set to include some Jamaica in it based on the cast and music.

The Jay Z produced movie is set to be soon available on Netflix and when it does, viewers will get a chance to hear a remixed version of Barrington Levy’s classic ‘Here I Come’.

In fact, in the first trailer release for the movie, it’s the Barrington Levy world renowned ad libs that are used to introduce the movie to potential patrons across the world.

Also in the movie is British Jamaican actor Delroy Lindo who plays the character Bass Reeves in the movie that is expected on the streaming platform in the fall.

He stars alongside the likes of Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and others in a movie that provides a twist to the western genre of movie and cinema.

The movie is deemed a classic case revenge where the protagonist reassembles his former gang to seek revenge against the man who murdered his parents.