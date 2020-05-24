Jamaica, St Lucia duke it out on Twitter after historic Verzuz battle

Jamaica, St Lucia duke it out on Twitter after historic Verzuz battleSunday, May 24, 2020
It hadnâ€™t even been a full hour after the
historic Verzuz Battle between dancehall monarchs Bounty Killer and Beenie Man
came to a glorious end on Saturday night (May 23) but it would seem not
everyone was feeling the â€˜Caribbean unityâ€™.
While everyone, particularly Jamaicans, was basking the entertaining and monumental clash one St Lucian Twitter user ignited the spark that sent verbal torpedoes flying hundreds of miles from the land of Jamrock.
The saltiness was obvious as he claimed Jamaica would have more to celebrate if it brought its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak under control and #JamaicanTwitter wasnâ€™t having it.
Still, more attacks came and the St Lucians went lower, bringing the Jamaican dollar and the popular patois accent into their years-old routine, but amidst all the celebrations, the â€˜876 Posseâ€™ made quick work of the burns and launched their own offensive.
The bitterness isnâ€™t new to Jamaica or her people, but it was especially ironic as most Caribbean people were claiming the Verzuz battle as a win for the region, despite it having NOTHING (well, someone had to say it) to do with them.
Now this is all just disappointing, on both sides: Why do we need to tear each other down in the middle of the unity we profess to want so badly?
Jamaicaâ€™s influence is undeniable, but that doesnâ€™t make her sister islands any less significant.
And you, bitter small island folk, donâ€™t you get tired of the animosity?
It has left many Jamaican Twitter users justified in their stance to not identify as anything other than their nationality, as time and time again, citizens from the neighbouring islands force-feed them indignity at any given opportunity.
In all fairness, as Caribbean people, no one country should have to make itself smaller to placate the ego of lesser-known West Indian islands â€“ if unity is the goal, then one countryâ€™s wins are everyoneâ€™s, right?
Furthermore, have you ever met an unpatriotic Jamaican?
Despite all her struggles, the island is undeniably blessed with many talents from sports to music and everything else in between; it earned its place as a global influencer so the covert and overt disdain is unfair.
Canâ€™t we all be like Martinique? They saw the St Lucians drawing for allies in the Twitter war and declared themselves neutral.
There is a space for all Caribbean islands to shine, we donâ€™t have to out any individual flamesâ€¦ Come on, guys! Weâ€™re supposed to be happy, remember?
