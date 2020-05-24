Jamaica, St Lucia duke it out on Twitter after historic Verzuz battle

It hadnâ€™t even been a full hour after the

historic Verzuz Battle between dancehall monarchs Bounty Killer and Beenie Man

came to a glorious end on Saturday night (May 23) but it would seem not

everyone was feeling the â€˜Caribbean unityâ€™.

While everyone, particularly Jamaicans, was basking the entertaining and monumental clash one St Lucian Twitter user ignited the spark that sent verbal torpedoes flying hundreds of miles from the land of Jamrock.

The saltiness was obvious as he claimed Jamaica would have more to celebrate if it brought its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak under control and #JamaicanTwitter wasnâ€™t having it.

Ja*aica*s SHOULD really put that energy in handling their co-vid situation.â€” Trap Chef (@TeyChewLa) May 24, 2020

Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­ your entire island can't speak proper English lmao â€” fat boii (@stuud_rach) https://t.co/gjh8M3A7HlMay 24, 2020

Still, more attacks came and the St Lucians went lower, bringing the Jamaican dollar and the popular patois accent into their years-old routine, but amidst all the celebrations, the â€˜876 Posseâ€™ made quick work of the burns and launched their own offensive.

It's always "currency this, currency that" â€” Anchobibiojibitik (@DatTallUteWes) pic.twitter.com/ATPASNtwIeMay 24, 2020

they donâ€™t call yâ€™all LESSER antilles for no reason â€” juicy Ÿ¯. (@deenotnice) pic.twitter.com/EuTTDINf1gMay 24, 2020

The bitterness isnâ€™t new to Jamaica or her people, but it was especially ironic as most Caribbean people were claiming the Verzuz battle as a win for the region, despite it having NOTHING (well, someone had to say it) to do with them.

Now this is all just disappointing, on both sides: Why do we need to tear each other down in the middle of the unity we profess to want so badly?

When Jamaica does something good its the "Caribbean " and everybody want writing credits.â€” QuanŸ™„ (@wittywords_) But when it's something bad a only Jamaica name one a call. LMAO. IDC it's not a Caribbean moment it's a JAMAICAN moment . Di res a unu can guh oneside.May 24, 2020

Jamaicaâ€™s influence is undeniable, but that doesnâ€™t make her sister islands any less significant.

And you, bitter small island folk, donâ€™t you get tired of the animosity?

St. Lucia's population of 6 coming to Twitter to attack Jamaica â€” Dunder Mifflin, Corporate (@1_MrWonderful) pic.twitter.com/4TXtPeYhnoMay 24, 2020

Iâ€™m sorry, at least my people donâ€™t say â€œIâ€™m from the Caribbeanâ€ when we go abroad to avoid explaining where St. Lucia is Ÿ™‚âœŒŸ½Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² â€” Gyalsina (@DiGyalDemGad) https://t.co/DFRoOg3edtMay 24, 2020

It has left many Jamaican Twitter users justified in their stance to not identify as anything other than their nationality, as time and time again, citizens from the neighbouring islands force-feed them indignity at any given opportunity.

In all fairness, as Caribbean people, no one country should have to make itself smaller to placate the ego of lesser-known West Indian islands â€“ if unity is the goal, then one countryâ€™s wins are everyoneâ€™s, right?

Furthermore, have you ever met an unpatriotic Jamaican?

Me glad my slave ship did dock a Jamaica. Suppose them did tek a wrong turn and end up a St. Lucia? Me would a bad mind to Ÿ˜‚Ÿ’€â€” Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Minute Maid GadŸ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@kings_bastard_) May 24, 2020

*Jamaica achieves something significant*â€” Al Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@Nicholaski) Caribbean Countries: "The Caribbean won. Proud to be from the West Indies:.Jamaicans: "No, Jamaica won"Caribbean Countries: "Y'all are poor"HOW YOU GONNA HATE FROM OUTSIDE OF THE CLUB CAUSE YOU COULDN'T GET IN?May 24, 2020

Jamaicans: *being proud*â€” ‘¨’’Š Ÿ (@jordanfibonacci) Small islanders: â€œYâ€™all canâ€™t even speak the language of the people who kidnapped our ancestors DWLLLLâ€ https://t.co/HywKEyMW9r pic.twitter.com/ZXW4e0YkigMay 24, 2020

Despite all her struggles, the island is undeniably blessed with many talents from sports to music and everything else in between; it earned its place as a global influencer so the covert and overt disdain is unfair.

Canâ€™t we all be like Martinique? They saw the St Lucians drawing for allies in the Twitter war and declared themselves neutral.

St. Lucians: Help Jamaicans are so mean Ÿ˜­â€” Gyalsina (@DiGyalDemGad) Martinique: pic.twitter.com/bFqxza0E0sMay 24, 2020

There is a space for all Caribbean islands to shine, we donâ€™t have to out any individual flamesâ€¦ Come on, guys! Weâ€™re supposed to be happy, remember?