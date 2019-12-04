Jamaica to go on show when James Bond film hits cinemas in April

Jamaica to go on show when James Bond film hits cinemas in AprilWednesday, December 04, 2019
|
Another instalment
in the successful James Bond film series is set to hit cinemas on April 2,
2020.
The film, entitled No Time To Die, will see actor Daniel Craig appearing as the titular character ‘James Bond’ for the final time in the film’s franchise.
Based on the trailer, it seems there will be end-to-end action throughout the film. In No Time To Die, it appears James Bond left active service and is living in peace in Jamaica, when his friend, the CIA officer Felix Leiter, enlists his help to search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that the scientist was abducted, Bond must confront danger, the likes of which the world has never seen before.
The movie was shot partially in Portland, Jamaica, with a budget of about $250 million. A number of Jamaicans were hired to play various roles in the production of the film.
