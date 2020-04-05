Jamaica to launch COVID-19 fundraising initiative tonight

Jamaica to launch COVID-19 fundraising initiative tonightSunday, April 05, 2020
|
Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange will on Sunday (March 5) launch a fund-raising initiative dubbed Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand towards providing additional resources to health services in the wake of COVID-19.
The initiative will be launched during a live online performance by Jamaican singer, Christopher Martin, on Sunday at 7:00 pm. The initiative is a joint effort of the ministries of Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The ministry said the telethon will be a six-hour live event, featuring performances by some of Jamaica’s leading artistes, which will be streamed live on the VP Records YouTube channel. The feed will also be rotated across various regions of the world so that all members of the Diaspora, and other well-wishers will be able to view and make donations, the ministry said.
Grange noted that proceeds from Telethon Jamaica will be used to provide “much-needed additional resources for our health services including ventilators in hospitals and personal protective equipment for frontline staff”.
—CMC
