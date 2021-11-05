Jamaican acts enjoy iTunes success from Harder They Fall movie soundtrack

Jamaican artistes have been experiencing huge success on various iTunes charts this week and it’s all courtesy of exposure they’ve received from the official soundtrack from Netflix’s Western thriller, Harder They Fall.

The album produced by Jay Z’s Roc Nation Records, was officially released last month and features the likes of reggae veteran Barrington Levy and Grammy-winning reggae phenom, Koffee. Koffee is featured on the track which mirrors the movie’s title, Harder They Fall while Levy is featured on the single, Better Than Gold.

A week after its debut, the album currently holds the number one spot on the iTunes Top 100 soundtrack list.

But that’s not all as for the first time since its release three decades ago, Barrington Levy’s classic, Here I Come has made its debut on the iTunes Top 100 Reggae songs chart. It landed in the number 5 spot this week.

Back in June, Here I Come was featured in the official teaser for The Harder They Fall, which stars Hollywood A-listers Regina King and Idris Elba, among others.

In an interview with local media at the time, Levy’s manager, Handel Tucker shared that not only did the show’s producers express interest in having Levy be apart of the movie soundtrack but said the scene on which the iconic singer’s voice is featured, was crafted specifically to suit the classic reggae single. “The scene that the song is in, the song was specifically done over for that scene. So is not like, ‘Oh well they found this song and they wanted to use it’. The scene and everything were written with the song in mind,” he shared. “They chose the song specifically for that scene and so we actually went back and voiced it again.”

Dubbing Levy “a master of his craft”, Tucker said it is amazing that three decades later the singer still maintain his vocal superiority.

The latter is an opinion also shared by the film’s director, British filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. In an interview with GQ Magazine last month, Samuel said he grew up on Levy’s music and was completely captivated. “I used to hear Barrington Levy’s Here I Come as a kid: ‘I’m broad, I’m broad, I’m broader than Broadway. Yes I’m broad, I’m broad, I’m broader than Broadway,’” the film director explained. “I used to hear horses galloping. It’s only right when I make my movie that I can get Barrington Levy to come into the studio.”