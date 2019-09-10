Jamaican acts to perform at benefit concert for the Bahamas

Jamaican acts to perform at benefit concert for the BahamasTuesday, September 10, 2019
|
Several Jamaican entertainers are expected to perform
at the Bahamas Relief Concert in Florida on Wednesday, September 11.
The concert, which will be held at House of Blues Orlando, is being organised by Star 94.5 Live. The Jamaican acts who will be featured on the event are Wayne Wonder, Spragga Benz, Red Rat and Cham. The other entertainers on the event are Lucky Daye, Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion, Tara Lynn, Pascalli, Kevy Kev, Adam O and Footwrk.
The benefit concert is being held to help the Bahamas to recover after being slammed by Hurricane Dorian last week.
For the event, patrons are being asked to donate items like portable generators, battery-operated fans, portable potty, water containers, first aid items, water purification kits and clothing.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
