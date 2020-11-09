Jamaican artiste Projexx signed to Warner Records

Jamaican up-and-coming

entertainer Projexx has taken a big step in his musical journey by inking a

major deal with American music label, Warner Records.

It is expected that the 21-year-old will be able to further develop his talent and seek to make a breakthrough in the international market.

He explained that the link came about after persons from Warner took note of his work and reached out to his people, thus making the deal a reality.

Projexx now becomes the third Jamaican to work with the label following in the footsteps of dancehall artistes Popcaan and Mr Easy.

Projexx is known for songs like Rise Man A Rise and Vivid.