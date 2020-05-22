Jamaican-born NBA legend Patrick Ewing has coronavirus

Basketball

legend Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Hall of Famer and Georgetown University men’s basketball coach today tweeted “This is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Ewing continued “Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

He is in isolation at hospital, said the Washington DC-based university.

No other member of the basketball team tested positive, the school said in a statement.

Ewing was born in Kingston, Jamaica before migrating to the United States at 12. He played primarily for the New York Knicks but also had brief stints at the Seattle Supersonics and Orlando Magic Ewing is a two-time Olympic gold medallist as part of the US basketball teams in Los Angeles, 1984 and Barcelona, 1992.

Almost 90,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virgina region.