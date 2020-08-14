Jamaican-born Trump impersonator gets Netflix deal

Jamaican-born Trump impersonator gets Netflix dealFriday, August 14, 2020
|
Jamaican-born comedian Sarah Cooper popularly known as the “Trump Whisperer” has landed her own comedy special on Netflix.
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine will debut this fall on Netflix in a special segment which promises a “variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.”
Netflix said Cooper is working with heavyweight talent on the special. Maya Rudolph is the executive producer and Nastasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) is directing.
Cooper gained fame from her viral political satire videos impersonating the US President Donald Trump.
In her early Trump satiric video, “How to Medical” an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to Trump’s suggestion that sunlight and disinfectant be used to treat coronavirus. The video has been viewed more than 20 million times.
The 42-year-old Cooper was born in Jamaica in 1977. She moved with her family to Rockville, Maryland in 1980.
