Jamaican Brandon Burke elected to international women’s tennis board

Jamaican Brandon Burke will join the Women’s Tennis

Association (WTA) Board as a player representative in September.

Burke’s election comes after he was elected by the WTA Players’ Council as a WTA Player Board Representative Alternate.

The WTA is the global organising body for women’s professional tennis with more than 1,650 members from over 80 countries.

The 27-year-old Campion College alum is the first Jamaican and one of the youngest persons to ever hold the role which will see him, and three others, being responsible for assuring the Board and WTA management are informed of players’ perspectives.

Burke, who was called to the bar in Canada, is a six-time Davis Cup national team player and accomplished collegiate athlete. Additionally, he serves as the chief operating officer and legal consultant for Sports Travel Experts, which develops sporting events throughout Canada and the region, including the Caribbean Cup Tennis Series.

WTA chairman and CEO, Steve Simon, said “We are excited to have Brandon join the Board and we are confident that his expertise in event management, marketing strategy, and law will bring invaluable support to the WTA Tour and its players.”

The WTA Board of Directors is made up of eight voting directors – three appointed by players, three by the tournaments and one by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), plus the WTA CEO who serves as chairman.

Three additional people sit on the Board as alternates and represent the players, tournaments and the ITF.