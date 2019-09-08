Jamaican Canadian Association joins ‘Miss Lou’ celebrations

Jamaican Canadian Association joins ‘Miss Lou’ celebrationsSunday, September 08, 2019
|
More than 50 members of the Jamaican Canadian Association of Toronto recently arrived in Jamaica to celebrate the life and work of renowned poet and cultural icon Louise Bennett-Coverley, more popularly known as ‘Miss Lou’.
BUZZ recently caught up with the members as they arrived in Jamaica at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay where they expressed joy at being able to come to Jamaica and share in the experience.
Adaoma Patterson, president of the organisation, said that Miss Lou had a big connection in Toronto, where she lived for some time, and so they are celebrating in Toronto but also decided to join in the local festivities in Jamaica. On September 1, the 100-day celebration of Miss Lou began with a church service.
Miss Lou, who died in 2006, would have celebrated her 100th birthday on September 7. After she died in Canada, her body was returned to Jamaica where she was buried in the National Heroes Park in a section reserved for cultural icons.
