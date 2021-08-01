Jamaican-Canadian Jesse Jones to host Bachelor in Paradise

Jamaican-Canadian Jesse Jones to host Bachelor in ParadiseSunday, August 01, 2021
Jesse Jones has been announced as the host for the ‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’ television series which kicks off in the fall.
Jones, the son of famed, late music promoter Denise Jones, was announced as the host for the reality, competition-style television series in early July.
The Jamaican-Canadian will be joined by The Bachelorette Canada season one contestant and fan favourite Kevin Wendt, who will be the show’s bartender.
Several prominent individuals in Canada’s Caribbean diaspora community believe Jones’ Jamaican background will help the show reach a broader audience, attracting a more diverse following.
Bachelor in Paradise Canada is a spinoff of the American series of the same name in which contestants compete to find love.
