Jamaican entertainers ‘Take a stand’ in new Crime Stop campaign

Crime Stop, the non-profit entity that rewards Jamaicans for giving information on criminal activity anonymously, has rolled out a new campaign utililizing local entertainers to spread their message.

In the new advertisement Dancehall acts Bounty Killer, Sevana and Agent Sasco lead the charge in calling on Jamaicans to ‘Take a Stand’ against the crime challenge. Also included in the video are beauty entrepreneur Tanaania, media personality Dahlia Harris, disc jockey Brush Chromatic and social media influencer Prince Pine.

Bounty Killer in his strident manner declared “A fi wi country, cyaa mek crime mash it up,” as he called on Jamaicans to change the narrative about crime and violence.’

Crime Stop is hopeful that this new public education campaign will help to change the culture of silence that exists around criminal activity in Jamaica. “This is our country. We have to stand up and save lives” the organisation wrote below the premiere of the advertisement on Instagram.

The issue of crime has become a major topic in recent times as the country grapples with a six per cent increase in murders in the first three months of the year, when compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Violent crimes have been a sore point, especially with the challenges faced by women and children.

Recently a group of fifteen artistes, including Bounty Killer, banded together for the track Brighter Day. Their hope is that the track will inspire others to reject crime and violence.