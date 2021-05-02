Jamaican flavoured ‘Where You Come From’ is historic says DJ Khaled

“Historic” is how hip hop mogul DJ Khaled has described his latest collab ‘Where You Come From’ which features Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer .

“Lets be clear! All these artists have never collaborated on one record before,” said The We The Best frontman on Instagram

“This is history, ” added Khaled announcing the track to his fan base.

The track is the second official single from his album ‘Khaled Khaled’ and sees Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Capleton and Barrington Levy bringing an authentic Jamaican vibe to the track.

The official music video, which is directed by top director Ivan Berrios, aptly depicts Khaled’s love affair with the island as he shows off it’s beauty and other aspects of the Jamaican culture.

“JAMAICA I LOVE YOU! The song is called WHERE YOU COME FROM but I also never forget WHERE I COME FROM” he continued is his post showing his appreciation for the Caribbean nation.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was among those showing their love for the effort and he wrote below the post “Jamaica at it’s finest”.

Khaled was in the island recently where he brought the artistes together to finish the track and, shot the video which has since generated over 165K views in an hour of being uploaded to YouTube.

This is not the first time that Khaled has sought to get Jamaican flavour on his beats with the track ‘Holy Mountain’ from his album Father of Asahd featuring Buju Banton, Mavado and Sizzla Kalonji.