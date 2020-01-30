Jamaican football star Leon Bailey signs major clothing deal

Jamaican football star Leon Bailey signs major clothing dealThursday, January 30, 2020
|
Jamaican
football star Leon Bailey has signed with online retailer boohooMAN.com as
their newest ambassador.
The 22-year-old Bailey, who plays for German club Bayer Leverkusen, said it was an honour.
‘‘It’s an honour to be an ambassador for boohooMAN. I’m enthused about the product, creativity and dynamism of the brand. It exudes individuality, flair and panache. I believe that I will be very happy promoting a company with these attributes and foresee so many people enjoying what they are wearing and feeling good about themselves. This makes me happy as I like to bring joy to others,” said Bailey.
Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN, said they are constantly looking for innovative ways to drive the brand further and expand into different cultural sectors, and this is exactly what Bailey offers.
“Bailey is a hugely influential person with an immense amount of talent and a keen eye for style. We’re extremely excited to be working with him. It signifies a step forward for the brand as we’re operating within a new territory with fresh and exciting people,” Kamani pointed out.
The campaign itself sees a wide variety of denim paired together to create bold looks for the season. All styles will be available in a selection of colours. The collection also sees boohooMAN introduce a new range of fits and style variations to appeal to their growing audience and satisfy the needs of the popular demand for denim.
