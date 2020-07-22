Jamaican footballer Ajeanie Talbott signs to US management agency

Rising

Jamaican footballer Ajeanie Talbott is the newest signing by US-based

management agency, Hype Projects, the company confirmed on Wednesday (July 22).

The 22-year-old centre-back defender, who plays for Harbour View FC and on the Jamaica senior menâ€™s national team, tweeted that he is â€œlooking forward to big thingsâ€ as he takes serious steps to further his professional career.

Ÿš¨ New Signingâ€” HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY (@hypeprojects) Pleased to welcome 22 yearÂ old Jamaican Senior Team International, Ajeanie Talbott, to the HPA family.@AjeanieTalbotthas represented Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League, Pan American Games & Concacaf Youth World Cup qualifying.Â #soccer #jamaica #reggaeboyz pic.twitter.com/XHyhfvPXbnJuly 22, 2020

A signing with Hype Projects could be the springboard into the lucrative Major League Soccer (MLS) circuit for the Jamaica College old boy.

Talbott, who wears the number 17 jersey for Jamaica, has previously played for Cavalier Sports Club, another top-flight local premier league team, before joining Harbour View FC in January 2017.

He has also represented Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League, Pan American Games, CONCACAF Youth World Cup qualifying as well as Olympics qualifying on the Under-23 squad.

Hype Projects Agency (HPA), based in New York City, is one of the fastest-growing talent and sports management firms, representing musicians and other professionals in the entertainment industry, including, athletes since 1991.

HPA, according to its website, considers itself a collective with the common goal of helping its clients reach their potential.

â€œWhat is abundantly clear is that our group has huge reach together, and a shared vision for our future. The idea here is for everyone to be better, thrive at what they do. To provide our clients more opportunities and to make sure their voices are heard, both inside and out of their respected professional careers,â€ says Paris Dâ€™Jon, CEO of HPA.

According to TransferMarkt.com, Talbottâ€™s initial four-year contract with Harbour View expires in 2021.