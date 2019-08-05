Jamaican producer breaks YouTube counter with PNL’s viral rap video

Jamaican producer breaks YouTube counter with PNL’s viral rap videoMonday, August 05, 2019
|
PNL, France’s hottest rap duo, and Jamaican director Dennis Brown collaborated to produce the exhilarating visuals for the music video.
The video, released on August 2, highlights the dreamy, sensual elements of marijuana culture in Jamaica, and was shot over 7 days, across 9 parishes.
In an exclusive interview with , Brown said, “Unlike the norm of shooting in daylight to capture the island’s beauty, this video was strategically shot in the night to capture surreal-looking images never before seen in the light.” BUZZ
Eight hours after its release the video traffic for broke the Youtube counter at four million views, which is still climbing by the hour. Blanka
See the full video and the amazing visuals right here in Jamaica for PNL’s latest single below:Blanka
