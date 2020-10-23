Jamaican producer Dunw3ll receives RIAA gold plaque for â€˜Feverâ€™

Jamaican producer Mario â€œDunw3llâ€ Dunwell has received his gold

certification plaque from the RIAA for Vybz Kartelâ€™s hit single, Fever.

Dunwell is credited as co-author of the track, alongside Kartel and the trackâ€™s producer Linton â€œTJâ€ White.

He showed his achievement in an Instagram post yesterday.

â€œRough year, but we grateful everyday #gold,â€ he captioned.

He also included a video of him unwrapping the plaque.

â€œSpecial thing come in the mail today, Iâ€™m excited,â€ he said as he retrieved it from the trunk of a car. â€œYears worth of hard work and a complete honour to hold this in my hand right now.â€

View this post on Instagram rough year, but we grateful everyday Ÿ™Ÿ¼ #goldA post shared by DUNW3LL (@dunw3ll) on Oct 22, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

A Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gold certification means a record has sold at least 500,000 units. Fever, featured on Kartelâ€™s 2016 album King of the Dancehall, earned its gold certification earlier this year in February. Kartel received his plaque from the RIAA in June which he showed off on his social media.

The song has been viewed more than 47 million times on YouTube, and peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart when it premiered four years ago.

Congratulations have been pouring in for Dunwell who has worked as a producer on other songs with Kartel like Do Di Maths and Bicycle Ride.

â€œYes bredda, proud a you Dunwell,â€ said deejay Quada.

â€œCongrats fam well deserved,â€ said producer Jordan Chimey said.

â€œCongrats my g,â€ added Ding Dong.

â€œBlessings Mi Fam! #Undeniable,â€ said singer Jesse Royal.

Producer Stephen â€œDi Geniusâ€ McGregor added, â€œGold Gadd. Congrats!â€

Dunwell started his musical journey in 2011 with the launch of his production label and debuted with the Soulmate rhythm. He has followed up with other releases including Puppy Tail by Demarco, Pon Mi by Shenseea, U Mi Luv by Jahmiel and Leader by Masicka and Dexta Daps.