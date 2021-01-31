Jamaican promoter under fire for oversold event in Cayman

A Jamaican party promoter in the Cayman Islands has come under fire after he allegedly oversold tickets to an event held Sunday, January 24.

Several would-be party patrons told a popular local blog website that they were left stranded and out of CI$25 when they were unable to get aboard the party boat.

According to the patrons, they arrived at the location at the given time but were told the boat could only accommodate 275 individuals.

Some patrons reported they were told arrangements were being made for a second boat to pick them up, but that vessel never arrived.

A source revealed that 400 tickets were supposedly sold.

The party promoter, Mario Blake, has refuted the allegations with members of his Vibes Time promotion team noting that the patrons arrived hours after the party was to start.

Following news of the incident, the spotlight has been placed on Blake’s immigration status with debate over whether his work permit allows him to host events.

Blake, who was previously married to a Cayman Island police officer, has resided in the Cayman Islands since 2006.