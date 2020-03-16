Jamaican singer Denyque gives birth to a baby girl

Jamaican

singer Denyque has given birth to a baby girl. This is her second child with husband

Careem Mullings.

The baby was born on March 9, but the couple only made the birth public on Sunday, March 15.

â€œWords canâ€™t explain how much me appreciate this woman. What she went through to gift me two beautiful healthy humans. #StrengthOfAWoman @thedenyqueÂ | We Did it, But you did it,â€ Careem captioned the photo of Denyque holding the baby. Â

For another photo with him holding their son, Connor, and the newborn, he said: â€œWith everything the world is going through, Father God still blessed me! Say hello to my Daughter! Dylann Drew Mullo | 3.9.20.â€

On Monday, Denyque shared a photo with her little bundle. â€œSo many words fillÂ #HERstory, but thereâ€™s only one that stands out â€“ God. #OurDeckIsCompleteÂ #DylannDrewÂ Ÿ¦„Â #OurBabyGirlÂ #WhatATimeToBeAlive,â€ she said.

Many persons on social media were glad to hear the news, but they were certainly taken by surprise.

â€œCongratulations guysâ€¦ did kind of figured out bout dash but little miss catch me off guard,â€ one person said.

Another added: â€œWait, a weh Denyque did a hide da one deh??â€

After getting over the shock, many persons simply congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter.