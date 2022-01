Jamaican singer Denyque gives birth to a baby girl

Jamaican

singer Denyque has given birth to a baby girl. This is her second child with husband

Careem Mullings.

The baby was born on March 9, but the couple only made the birth public on Sunday, March 15.

“Words can’t explain how much me appreciate this woman. What she went through to gift me two beautiful healthy humans. #StrengthOfAWoman @thedenyque | We Did it, But you did it,†Careem captioned the photo of Denyque holding the baby. Â

For another photo with him holding their son, Connor, and the newborn, he said: “With everything the world is going through, Father God still blessed me! Say hello to my Daughter! Dylann Drew Mullo | 3.9.20.â€

On Monday, Denyque shared a photo with her little bundle. “So many words fill #HERstory, but there’s only one that stands out – God. #OurDeckIsComplete #DylannDrew Ÿ¦„ #OurBabyGirl #WhatATimeToBeAlive,†she said.

Many persons on social media were glad to hear the news, but they were certainly taken by surprise.

“Congratulations guys… did kind of figured out bout dash but little miss catch me off guard,†one person said.

Another added: “Wait, a weh Denyque did a hide da one deh??â€

After getting over the shock, many persons simply congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter.