Jamaican singer, Dobby Dobson dies from coronavirus

Jamaican singer, Dobby Dobson has died. The singer was 78-years-old. He died in a Florida hospital on Tuesday (July 21).

Tommy Cowan of Glory Music reported that Dobson had COVID-19.

“I was told a couple days ago that he was in a bad way. He had Alzheimer’s for a while now and was in a home, then he was diagnosed with COVID.”

Dobson started singing in the early 1950s and recorded hit songs such as That Wonderful Sound and Mexican Divorce.

He was nicknamed ‘Loving Pauper’ after one of his better-known songs.

He migrated to the United States in 1979, and in 2011, was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer (OD) for his contribution to reggae music and Jamaican culture.