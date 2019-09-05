Jamaican singer Nicky B features on Budweiser’s global ad campaign

Jamaican singer/songwriter Nicky B has partnered with international beer company Budweiser on its latest global ad campaign.

Nicky B and Nigerian Afro Beat star Runtown recorded the song Kings For Life which is being used in the campaign.

The song was written by Nicky B, who proudly describes his role in the project and gave an outline of how he came to be involved.

He said an agency in L.A. contacted him on behalf of Budweiser with a king concept in mind. The song was written and recorded and is now the theme for the 30-second commercial.

Nicky B took to Instagram NickyBJA to promote the project. “When the biggest beer company in the world calls and asks you to do a song for their new worldwide campaign, you go in the studio and get to work!!! Shoutout to my African brother @Runtown for blessing the track,” he wrote.