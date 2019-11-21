Jamaican singer Richie Stephens upset over rape allegations

Veteran musician Richie Stephens was put in an uncomfortable situation recently

when a member of his current Australian tour accused him of sexual assault.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the entertainer denied the allegations.

“I have been a professional musician for over 30 years touring the world, and my record remains unblemished,” he said.

“The matter has been thoroughly investigated by authorities who found no merit in their attempt to smear my good name.”

Though he did not name the accuser, Richie noted that the individual is no longer part of his tour.

The 52-year-old singer said that despite the attempts to tarnish his name, he will continue to represent Jamaica to the best of his ability.

“The malicious behaviour of others shall not deter me from my professional approach to my craft,” he said. “I will continue to make sure the Jamaican flag flies high everywhere I go. Thank you for your continued faith in me, and I wish continued success to them even as our paths diverge.”