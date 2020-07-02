Jamaican Twitter celebrates with young doctors who passed final exam

Jamaican Twitter celebrates with young doctors who passed final examThursday, July 02, 2020
|
Jamaicans are very warm people, despite our
differences, and the happiness was on full display Wednesday night (July 1) as
hundreds of Twitter users took the social media platform to join in the
celebration of young doctors who passed their final medical exams.
Completing their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree and overjoyed at the milestone, many couldnâ€™t contain their excitement after years of hard work, determination, and perseverance paid off.
For some, the flex was simple, after tweeting their names and the title theyâ€™ve earned, Dr.
While for a few it was a moment to immortalise forever, as they posted photos falling asleep while studying, or remembering the many hours toiling non-stop to realise a dream, finally fulfilled.
Others still took the jubilation to a hilarious degree, bringing memes to the party in customary Twitter fashion.
The celebrations were indeed infectious, and we couldnâ€™t be happier, BUZZ fam!
While celebrating those who crossed their final hurdle, Jamaican Twitter users also had words of encouragement for those who didnâ€™t, reminding them that the goal is still within reach, barring an unexpected delay.
Hearty congratulations to all our young doctors, you did amazingly well in the face of adversity!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy