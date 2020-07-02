Jamaican Twitter celebrates with young doctors who passed final exam

Jamaicans are very warm people, despite our

differences, and the happiness was on full display Wednesday night (July 1) as

hundreds of Twitter users took the social media platform to join in the

celebration of young doctors who passed their final medical exams.

I love to see young people prosperâ€¦ congrats to all the new Doctors!â€” Cornelius St John (@Jhambrizco_) July 2, 2020

It doesn't even matter what major you did at Uwi, none of them are relatively easy, the running of the institution alone including lecturers will drain ur spirit and break your energy. To complete your journey there is a big win.â€” Seachel (@CashMom__) July 2, 2020

Completing their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree and overjoyed at the milestone, many couldnâ€™t contain their excitement after years of hard work, determination, and perseverance paid off.

For some, the flex was simple, after tweeting their names and the title theyâ€™ve earned, Dr.

Dr. Stephanie A. M. Myrie, MBBS Ÿ˜‚ â€” Shea Kool-Aid (@queenstephiana) pic.twitter.com/WkMms8OWwJJuly 2, 2020

Itâ€™s already done.Dr.Sabrina McNeill Ÿ˜­ â€” Sabrina McNeill (@Emperatriz_Sab) https://t.co/CkJlgcn6yWJuly 2, 2020

While for a few it was a moment to immortalise forever, as they posted photos falling asleep while studying, or remembering the many hours toiling non-stop to realise a dream, finally fulfilled.

Dr. Thaon Simms, MBBS (Hons.) â€” Thaon (@gameSimms) pic.twitter.com/lFajQ20wkuJuly 2, 2020

Others still took the jubilation to a hilarious degree, bringing memes to the party in customary Twitter fashion.

Dr. Brittany Lambert, BMS, MBBS â€” ButtercupÂ° (@lambs_23) pic.twitter.com/qDHZ9B2QHtJuly 2, 2020

The celebrations were indeed infectious, and we couldnâ€™t be happier, BUZZ fam!

Congratulations to all the doctors! You guys snapped, so show out! Blood, sweat and sooooooo many tears led to this moment. We salute you Ÿ™ŒŸ¼â€” Burner . Account (@kasi__b) July 2, 2020

You passed final MBBS during a pandemic! You understand that??? Me proud bad! Congrats class of 2k20! Ÿ‰ŸŠâ€” á´€á´„á´„á´‡á´˜á´›á´€Ê™ÊŸÊ ÊŸá´‡á´Š-ÉªÊ™ÊŸá´‡ (@lejmur) July 2, 2020

While celebrating those who crossed their final hurdle, Jamaican Twitter users also had words of encouragement for those who didnâ€™t, reminding them that the goal is still within reach, barring an unexpected delay.

Big big virtual hugs to the M.B.B.S. candidates who didn't see "Pass" last nightŸ’•Ÿ’•. â€” RissaRoyalŸ¦Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‘©Ÿ¾â€âš•ï¸ (@RissaRoyal) #ConfessionHour I failed Medicine on my first sitting. I thought my life was over & felt like the biggest failure. Rest assured, this is JUST a hiccup. November will come & you will passŸŒ»Ÿ’™ŸŒ»Ÿ’™July 2, 2020

Hearty congratulations to all our young doctors, you did amazingly well in the face of adversity!