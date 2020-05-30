Jamaicans demand action from Gov’t as #JusticeForSusanBogle trends on Twitter

Jamaicans demand action from Gov’t as #JusticeForSusanBogle trends on TwitterSaturday, May 30, 2020
|
Many times, in Jamaica’s crime-fighting effort, innocent people in poor, disenfranchised communities and the residents who live in them are often left as collateral, however, calls grow louder still for an investigation into the death of 44-year-old August Town resident Susan Bogle.
#JusticeForSusanBogle has been trending for several days since the disabled woman reportedly shot and killed in her bedroom by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) on Wednesday, May 27.
On Saturday (May 30), in light of the nationwide protests in the United States, many Jamaicans are demanding sitting Member of Parliament for the area Fayval Williams as well as Prime Minister Andrew Holness treat the matter of Bogle’s death as a high priority.
While the woman was unarmed, she was shot multiple times before she died, which has since escalated tensions between residents and the security forces.
At the same time, Jamaican Twitter users are using the opportunity to remind the island that there are several extrajudicial deaths that have not resulted in anyone being brought to justice—a slap in the face of the victims and their families.
The incident cuts raw for many as the island marks the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Tivioli Incursion, which saw scores of West Kingston residents massacred with the worst show of excessive force in Jamaica’s modern history.
The JDF has increasingly come under fire as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) highlights a surge in reports of assault and other criminal conduct linked to its soldiers against ordinary citizens.
INDECOM — which is emboldened to exercise its investigative oversight powers over the JDF, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) — is currently probing 18 incidents committed by soldiers as of Thursday, May 28.
Susan Bogle, a disabled woman, died in the sanctity of her 2 Bryson Road home just before 3:00 pm on Wednesday during a police-military operation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy