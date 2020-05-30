Jamaicans demand action from Gov’t as #JusticeForSusanBogle trends on Twitter

Many times, in Jamaica’s crime-fighting effort, innocent people in poor, disenfranchised communities and the residents who live in them are often left as collateral, however, calls grow louder still for an investigation into the death of 44-year-old August Town resident Susan Bogle.

#JusticeForSusanBogle has been trending for several days since the disabled woman reportedly shot and killed in her bedroom by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) on Wednesday, May 27.

In August Town this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 a disabled Jamaican woman was shot and killed by our security forces while in her bedroom. Her name is Susan Bogle.— IBK (@ibkonteh) We need #JusticeForSusanBogle pic.twitter.com/Oa4YDuYu2FMay 29, 2020

On Saturday (May 30), in light of the nationwide protests in the United States, many Jamaicans are demanding sitting Member of Parliament for the area Fayval Williams as well as Prime Minister Andrew Holness treat the matter of Bogle’s death as a high priority.

While the woman was unarmed, she was shot multiple times before she died, which has since escalated tensions between residents and the security forces.

It’s sad what happened to Miss Bogle, especially in the comfort of her own home. System need fi wake up man — Cornelius St John (@Jhambrizco_) #JusticeForSusanBogleMay 29, 2020

At the same time, Jamaican Twitter users are using the opportunity to remind the island that there are several extrajudicial deaths that have not resulted in anyone being brought to justice—a slap in the face of the victims and their families.

All the “police brutality doesn’t happen in Jamaica” and the “it’s classism not racism” people. Tell me if she was a white local would she have gotten that treatment????? — judy (@tyra_natalia) Jamaicans are so focused on American all the time, we forget to start at home first!#JusticeForSusanBogleMay 29, 2020

The incident cuts raw for many as the island marks the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Tivioli Incursion, which saw scores of West Kingston residents massacred with the worst show of excessive force in Jamaica’s modern history.

We had the whole Tivoli Incursion and years later we still a leggo police and soldiers on inner city communities. It's become so normal now that we're not even keeping a close eye on what's happening of course until there's a death. — Sir Gregory (@gregzry) #JusticeForSusanBogleMay 29, 2020

The JDF has increasingly come under fire as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) highlights a surge in reports of assault and other criminal conduct linked to its soldiers against ordinary citizens.

INDECOM — which is emboldened to exercise its investigative oversight powers over the JDF, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) — is currently probing 18 incidents committed by soldiers as of Thursday, May 28.

Don't ever question why we need INDECOM. There are some amongst us, even at very high levels who'd like to see the JDF and JCF run free and unchecked but that has always been ridiculous. I look forward to the report on this killing. — Sir Gregory (@gregzry) #JusticeForSusanBogleMay 28, 2020

Susan Bogle, a disabled woman, died in the sanctity of her 2 Bryson Road home just before 3:00 pm on Wednesday during a police-military operation.