Jamaicans on the Afrobeats wave

Jamaicans on the Afrobeats waveSunday, August 25, 2019
|
The Global rising of the West African genre ‘Afrobeats’ is slowly becoming a must-play at Jamaican events. In 2014, P-Square a Nigerian duo released a track titled ‘Personally’, that gained a lot of traction amongst Jamaicans.
In 2015 Skales came along with ‘Shake Body’ and it was a hit for any dance session. By 2017, Jamaicans were fully into the genre. Afrobeats infused songs were pouring in rapidly to keep pace with the growing appreciation for the genre.
Language is critical in Afrobeats — as you may know, Africa is saturated with many different languages. The languages mainly used in the genre are Yoruba, Ewe and Pidgin English. What’s observed with Afrobeats is, they concentrate their chorus with English. In Davido’s ‘IF’, for example, the verses are written in Pidgin English and English but the chorus, “If I tell you say I love you ooo, my money, my body… 30 billion for the account oo…” is largely English.
Local musicians have started to fuse Afrobeats with their beats; this is seen for example, with producer Lee Milla, with his ‘Golden Riddim’ that featured Alkaline and Mavado.
Recently, Agent Sasco partnered with Ghanaian producer ‘Juls’ on a track called ‘Slow Down’. Chronixx also featured on a song with Afrobeats sensation Mr Eazi on a track called ‘She Loves Me’, that they both performed at this year’s staging of Reggae Sumfest. ‘The Unruly Boss’ Popcaan featured African Superstar Davido twice on tracks, ‘My Story’ and ‘Dun Rich.’
Upbeat, infectious and feel-good music is how many would describe Afrobeat. So, if you wish to get your Afrobeat playlist going, here is a list of artiste that you should definitely check out:
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
StoneBowy
Patoranking
Tiwa Savage
Mr Eazi
Runtown
Tekno
Ice Prince
