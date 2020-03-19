Jamaicans party up a storm on social media with #BigOnlinePar & Coppershot

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

is scary but even a pandemic is nothing to stop Jamaicans from partying without

abandon from the comfort of their homes.

Wednesday (March 18) will forever be remembered as a historic day on Twitter for Jamaican users, who, observing self-quarantine, created one of the greatest virtual partying experiences on the Internetâ€”called #BigOnlinePar.

The par saw Jamaicans in the thousands fraternising and working up a sweat as the hottest tracks in dancehall and reggae helped to ease many anxieties about the pandemic.

me re-entering â€” herbz (@herbzzOG) #BigOnlinePar pic.twitter.com/lV71eYQsK8March 19, 2020

anyway if you see me out & hustlin at â€” duntalk (@duntalk) #BigOnlinePar either support or mind yuh business pic.twitter.com/6i7HNVciguMarch 19, 2020

Partying with thousandsâ€¦from home

Hosted on Radiolize, more than 5,500 listeners tuned up and â€˜bruk outâ€™ with popular Jamaican disc jocs DJ Mac, Kashmatic and ZJ Chrome blowing up the virtual airwaves.

2 o clock we done, big thanks to we dj dem weh run globe tonight â€” deth (@shotbydeth) @DJMAC__ @Kashwiddimatic @ZjChrome , Respect for the trending in Jamaica and hope to see unu again and at the actual staging of @bigpar876 1 par big par , just seh e werd fi when again#BIGONLINEPAR #FOREVERRADIOMarch 19, 2020

The party continued well into Thursday morning and was used as a tester for event promoters Forever Entertainment. The group also promised patrons the #BigOnlinePar will return this Sunday (March 22).

If you werenâ€™t there last night, BUZZ fam, you missed the best thing since sliced bread!!

Next time let us know this is gonna happen guys! So we can party with you guys instead of fighting to switching and upgrading servers! Ÿ˜‚Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² â€” Radiolize (@_radiolize) #BIGPARONLINE #BigOnlinePar 5.500 Listeners, 19# Worldwide Twitter Trend Topic, online home party against coronavirus, amazing Jamaicans! pic.twitter.com/dHsVZxLI06March 19, 2020

Putting our flag on the TL cause we are unstoppable when we come together Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²â€” Official Twinkle âœ¨ (@twinkklez_) #BIGPARONLINE #BigOnlineParMarch 19, 2020

The virtual party was the 19th most trending topic on Twitter worldwide, with even Kingstonâ€™s Mayor Delroy Williams and other Jamaican politicians chiming in to endorse #BigOnlinePar.

Need a small Cabana next time. Crowded. Seriously though, Thanks for distracting and entertaining. We will get through this together. â€” Delroy Williams (@MayorWilliamsJA) #StillBelieving #BigParOnline https://t.co/sQuaOT1AD2March 19, 2020

Even in the face of adversity, Jamaica is an amazing country. Big Up â€” Floyd Green (@floydgreenja) #BigOnlineParMarch 19, 2020

Not just Twitter, entertainers using Instagram, too!

Social media is transforming into an incredibly useful tool for the local entertainment industry, having been hit by the 14-day event ban as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

Legendary selectors Coppershot has been finding its niche on Instagram with the second in a series of live streamsâ€”Wednesdayâ€™s was themed the throwback edition and saw rubbing alcohol, Lysol, white rum and orange juice on deck!

View this post on Instagram The vibes up again on the live tune in to the Instagram party throw back style toniteA post shared by Coppershot (@coppershotmusic) on Mar 18, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

The Coppershot DJs, in partnership with Wray and Nephew, allowed viewers to join them on the livestream to â€˜mash upâ€™ dancefloors simultaneously across the island, getting hundreds of viewers

Here are some of the funniest tweets from Big Par:

Ÿ—£ï¸ SOUPY!!!!!Ÿ—£ï¸

Chicken Foot Soup.â€” SOUPYŸµ (@Shanereid_) Conch or Janga (crayfish) Soup.Cow cod soup.Fish Tea.Gungo Peas Soup, made with pigeon peas (locally known as gungo peas)Mannish Water (Goat soup)Pepperpot Soup.Manish water (Pshew) And goat toe soup #BigOnlinePar https://t.co/ccTJCdR7ztMarch 19, 2020

â€˜Study??â€™ YYYYY fi dat, #BigPar a di pree

Alright mi done fi di night Ÿ˜© â€” Bri-jinelle (@BriJinelle) #BigOnlinePar #BIGPARONLINE pic.twitter.com/JDr9bfIR5eMarch 19, 2020

Bad hair day? Nuh seh a werd!

Me deeven affi do my hair ???? â€” Ash (@_AshPalmer) #BigOnlinePar Big up kashmaticccccccc!!! Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/L26Hc3phFpMarch 19, 2020

Social distancing, but make it sexyâ€¦

Rona sorry affi keep mi distance â€” Lex Lalas Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@__AlexRoyal) #BigOnlinePar pic.twitter.com/EUiQsgQsYDMarch 19, 2020

Making it rain, virtually!

Big bumpa gyal cock up in a bimaâ€” Emotionless (@NeoMoore3) #BigOnlinePar pic.twitter.com/py8Iu3C6XLMarch 19, 2020

Ÿ—£ï¸ Ello?! Doh block di road, bossy!Ÿ—£ï¸

Owner of this Silver Subaru G4 â€” Weed Man Ÿ”¥ (@GrabbaDawg9) License plate 6457JL Please move your car #BigOnlinePar pic.twitter.com/HaXTXl9KYPMarch 19, 2020

