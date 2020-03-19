Jamaicans party up a storm on social media with #BigOnlinePar & Coppershot

Jamaicans party up a storm on social media with #BigOnlinePar & CoppershotThursday, March 19, 2020
|
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
is scary but even a pandemic is nothing to stop Jamaicans from partying without
abandon from the comfort of their homes.
Wednesday (March 18) will forever be remembered as a historic day on Twitter for Jamaican users, who, observing self-quarantine, created one of the greatest virtual partying experiences on the Internetâ€”called #BigOnlinePar.
The par saw Jamaicans in the thousands fraternising and working up a sweat as the hottest tracks in dancehall and reggae helped to ease many anxieties about the pandemic.
Partying with thousandsâ€¦from home
Hosted on Radiolize, more than 5,500 listeners tuned up and â€˜bruk outâ€™ with popular Jamaican disc jocs DJ Mac, Kashmatic and ZJ Chrome blowing up the virtual airwaves.
The party continued well into Thursday morning and was used as a tester for event promoters Forever Entertainment. The group also promised patrons the #BigOnlinePar will return this Sunday (March 22).
If you werenâ€™t there last night, BUZZ fam, you missed the best thing since sliced bread!!
The virtual party was the 19th most trending topic on Twitter worldwide, with even Kingstonâ€™s Mayor Delroy Williams and other Jamaican politicians chiming in to endorse #BigOnlinePar.
Not just Twitter, entertainers using Instagram, too!
Social media is transforming into an incredibly useful tool for the local entertainment industry, having been hit by the 14-day event ban as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.
Legendary selectors Coppershot has been finding its niche on Instagram with the second in a series of live streamsâ€”Wednesdayâ€™s was themed the throwback edition and saw rubbing alcohol, Lysol, white rum and orange juice on deck!
The Coppershot DJs, in partnership with Wray and Nephew, allowed viewers to join them on the livestream to â€˜mash upâ€™ dancefloors simultaneously across the island, getting hundreds of viewers
Here are some of the funniest tweets from Big Par:
Ÿ—£ï¸ SOUPY!!!!!Ÿ—£ï¸
â€˜Study??â€™ YYYYY fi dat, #BigPar a di pree
Bad hair day? Nuh seh a werd!
Social distancing, but make it sexyâ€¦
Making it rain, virtually!
Ÿ—£ï¸ Ello?! Doh block di road, bossy!Ÿ—£ï¸
Okay BUZZ fam, will you be tuning for #BigOnlinePar on Sunday?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy