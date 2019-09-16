Jamaicans to glimpse International Space Station tonight

Jamaicans across the island will have a

clear view of the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting the Earth tonight,

Monday, September 16.

Try not to blink, though, as you might just miss it!

Astronomy enthusiasts will have a very tiny window to observe the vessel if cloud cover will allow, as the ISS will be visible between 06:58 pm, and 07:01 pm (less than three minutes).

Italian astronaut Ignazio Magnani put Jamaicans on alert for the passing of the ISS – tweeting that six astronauts are currently onboard the space station.

“The International Space Station is visible today to the naked eye (if clouds allow) everywhere at 6:58 pm,” Magnani tweeted.

?? Jamaica!— Ignazio Magnani (@IgnazioMagnani) The International Space Station is visible today to the naked eye (if clouds allow) everywhere at 6:58 pm Tip: set your alarm ?‍? Who is now in Space? https://t.co/fI01cZcyfB? FAQ https://t.co/6pY2LLQn9v? ESA NASA L.Parmitano https://t.co/Kkg3zlaJ5i pic.twitter.com/BfnVMqSn0USeptember 16, 2019

According to AstroViewer.net, the ISS will be passing just south-southwest of Jamaica tonight and will be drifting to the northeast closer to 7:01 pm, when it will no longer be visible.

If it’s raining in your neck of the woods, or cloud cover is just too heavy then not to fear. There will be at least six other possible opportunities to see the ISS between Tuesday and Thursday this week.