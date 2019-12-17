Jamaicans want CNN to set Miss World record straight

Jamaicans want CNN to set Miss World record straightTuesday, December 17, 2019
|
Many
Jamaicans are now up in arms after a gaffe by international news network CNN
while reporting on the Miss World pageant that occurred last Saturday.
In what should have been a routine run of the mill report, the CNN anchor apparently referred to Jamaican and Miss World winner Toni-Ann Singh as Miss America. The report was one that was highlighting the fact that a number of the major beauty pageants have been won by black women.
The blunder has since drawn the ire of several Jamaicans, who have been over the moon since Toni-Ann became the fourth Jamaican women to win the Miss World crown.
Persons have been calling for CNN to make amends, but we are uncertain how far that has reached.
Media personality Simone Clarke-Cooper was among those who called on CNN to make the change.
“Miss JAMAICA @cnn. Please correct.”
On the more humourous side of things, persons are saying it’s karma because of what Jamaicans did to the Bajans earlier this year when they stole Rihanna.
What do you think, BUZZ fam? Is it retribution?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy