Jamaicans want CNN to set Miss World record straight

Many

Jamaicans are now up in arms after a gaffe by international news network CNN

while reporting on the Miss World pageant that occurred last Saturday.

In what should have been a routine run of the mill report, the CNN anchor apparently referred to Jamaican and Miss World winner Toni-Ann Singh as Miss America. The report was one that was highlighting the fact that a number of the major beauty pageants have been won by black women.

The blunder has since drawn the ire of several Jamaicans, who have been over the moon since Toni-Ann became the fourth Jamaican women to win the Miss World crown.

Persons have been calling for CNN to make amends, but we are uncertain how far that has reached.

Media personality Simone Clarke-Cooper was among those who called on CNN to make the change.

“Miss JAMAICA @cnn. Please correct.”

On the more humourous side of things, persons are saying it’s karma because of what Jamaicans did to the Bajans earlier this year when they stole Rihanna.

What do you think, BUZZ fam? Is it retribution?