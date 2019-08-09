Jamaica’s Alicia Burke is one of the world’s top earning models

Jamaica’s Alicia Burke is one of the world’s top earning modelsFriday, August 09, 2019
Jamaican model Alicia Burke is now one of the top 50 highest-earning models in the world, according to models.com.
Coming out of Pulse Model Agency, founded and headed by Kingsley Cooper, Alicia Burke comes from Bullet Tree district in Old Harbour.
She is a former student of the Vere Technical High School in Clarendon.
Alicia was discovered by Pulse, participating in Caribbean Model Search (CMS) and went on to win Pulse’s CMS Reality TV Show.
Beginning her career in 2016, she has now moved from models.com’s ” Hot List” to the ” High Earner List”.
Burke is the first Jamaican model to make the top group of earners in the global modelling industry since the “money girls” ranking was instituted.
Of Alicia, models.com said: “Caribbean export Alicia Burke continues to mesmerise industry shot callers leading her poised prettiness, to being tapped for Meisel-lensed Ralph Lauren campaigns.”
“Beauty clients from Bobbi Brown and Gucci to Nars and Tom Ford show her broad appeal. Laura Mercier for Fall 2018 adds another top beauty brand to Alicia’s roster,” models.com added.
