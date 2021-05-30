Jamaica’s ‘flyest’ male Rasta artistes on the ‘Gram

Social media is known to annihilate the double tap feature when it comes to women flaunting their skin, curves or cosmetic enhancements, but there are some fly men on the ‘Gram’ too.

Making a statement are Rastafarian and dreadlocked celebrities including several male Jamaican artists who have become fashion influencers. Check out some of the most fashionable below.

I-Octane

He recently called himself the “freshest thing in dancehall and reggae” and while that’s debatable, his inclusion on this list isn’t. It’s no secret that his style has shifted since he embarked on a fitness journey last year. The I-Octane of today, or “Hot Ras” if you will, sports his dress shirts with some chest action, wears more layered jewellery than T-Pain, and rolls out his slim-fit suits without hesitation.

But there are elements of his image that he’s retained despite his physical transformation. His dreads are still neat and braided in different styles; he’s rarely seen outdoors without eyewear; and his pearly whites are still intact.

Jesse Royal

Jesse Royal, Jesse Rebellious — the two work hand-in-hand when observing his style and choice of adornment. His royalty radiates from his crown, often presented as crimped waves or a messy ponytail. His royalty through dress extends to the shirtless flaunting of his melanin, the staple gold accessories, and the coats, vests and turtlenecks which ooze a prestigious style.

He contrasts this with some rebellion. Royal defies the traditional Rasta dress aesthetic by blurring the line between sacred and secular dress through the construction of the “sexy Rasta”. It shows in the shirtless photos, skinny (and ripped) jeans, protruding boxer briefs and the wearing of shorts. His frequent incorporation of camouflage clothing further represents his militance, Afro-consciousness and Rasta alignment.

Beenie Man

He’s certainly a pioneer when it comes to “Rasta” celebrities who defy the traditional religious dress. From the baseball cap and diamond studs in the 90s to the ungroomed locks and loose clothing of the early 2000s, Beenie is a pillar of innovation and evolution in dress. He’s most known to rock a neat, braided updo, (sometimes covered with turbans or handkerchiefs), tailored suits, fancy dress jackets, and an enviable loafers collection. Even if he pops up in a tracksuit, rest assured he’ll be “eva clean!”

Runkus

His immaculate smile is the thread that weaves his cool aesthetic. Runkus’ image is built around pastel colours, tall socks, an underrated Clarks collection and signature pieces like his silver chain. It’s a style that looks effortless and simple but fresh.

His preference for loose-fitted clothing reflects his cool swag and individualism. Besides his silver chain, he keeps it simple with beaded bracelets, again revealing his defiance of current trends. He further differentiates his style by replacing the traditional undershirt with a mesh merino, accentuating his tallness with three-quarter pants, letting his tresses flow from complementary-coloured tams, and wearing a Rasta belt as a symbol of his beliefs and self-approving style.

Protoje

Protoje is the aesthetic.

From his signature tam collection to the round circle glasses, Protoje is the aesthetic. He’s a fixture of pastel and earthy colours and sweatshirts that make you want to dress likewise in hot Jamaica.

Proto has an affinity for young creatives, so his style is an amalgamation of varied stylists and designers he supports, some of which have innovative brands that produce statement T-shirts. Beyond the layered, winter clothing, he also serves classic gentleman in suits which successfully experiment with the colour chart. Who doesn’t dig KingDigg’s style?