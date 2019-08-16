Jamaica’s ‘Gold Lion’: Matthew Colquhoun is a fighting champ

On Saturday, August 10, when 25-year-old MMA

fighter Matthew ‘Gold Lion’ Colquhoun stopped Kerry Lattimer after just three

rounds at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California, he improved his professional

record to six wins and three losses.

It was his second win in two weeks, having taken his last fight on short notice.

Colquhoun won his third consecutive Pan Am American Sambo and Combat Sambo title in the Dominican Republic in late June.

Still, many Jamaicans do not even know who he is.

Therefore, we set out to do something about that and asked the ‘Gold Lion’ to reveal a bit more about who exactly is Matthew Colquhoun.

Where were you born, and where did you grow up?

I was born at the Kingston Public Hospital in Kingston Jamaica, and I grew up in the community of Duhaney Park, New Haven, Kingston 20.

As a child, did you see yourself being involved in the martial arts?

As a very young child, I loved to watch the old karate movies that would come on Channel 13. From seeing those movies, I knew I wanted to learn how to do the things I saw them doing in the movies.

How did you get into martial arts and the MMA?

I got into martial arts because I wanted to learn how to defend myself. I grew up in a very volatile community, and a friend of mine told me about a free martial arts class where I could go and learn the art, and that is where it all began.

You are three-time Pan Am Sambo and Combat Sambo champion, which of the three is most special for you, and why?

All three Pan Am Sambo Championships mean a lot to me because I worked very hard to win them. However, if I were to choose one it would be the championship held in Mexico (2018), where I broke my hand in the very first match and had to fight through the entire tournament with the injury but was still able to win the gold medal.

You always seem to be in great shape. What do you eat while you are in training?

I stick to a very strict diet when I am preparing for competition. I am also a vegan so that helps a lot with cutting weight to prepare for a fight. I really like fruits.

Do you see yourself competing in the Olympics one day?

Becoming an Olympian is a goal I think any athlete would want to put on their resume, or just to have the experience to compete on a major stage like that.

What do you like to do when you are not training or competing?

When I am not training or getting ready for a competition, I go hiking. I also spend time with my girlfriend and hang out with my friends.

— Story by Chase