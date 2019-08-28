Jamaica’s Grace Jones set to slay at Bristol festival this weekend

Jamaica’s Grace Jones set to slay at Bristol festival this weekendWednesday, August 28, 2019
|
Jamaica’s first female megastar,
The one-day event, which is being staged for the fourth time, combines music, performance, art, good food and information sharing. According to its organisers, the event is also aimed at enabling the Bristol community to together each year to dance, listen to music and build connections.
The 71-year-old former supermodel, actress and singer is set to grace the stage at 7:15pm for a one hour stint and will be followed by Hill who will take centrestage at 9:00pm for an hour-and-a-half set.
Jones, who has her roots in Spanish Town, is expected to put on her usual over-the-top performance, and do renditions of songs such as her 1982 hit My Jamaican Guy and Pull up to the Bumper, which she released a year before, while Hill should churn out hits from her record-setting The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album which featured songs such as Everything Is Everything, Nothing Even Matters and Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.
Each year the festival sees performances by artistes including upcoming acts, to mega-stars such as Jones and Hill, as well as seminars and panel discussions from expert speakers, a myriad of culinary delights and a children’s play area.
“The Downs offers a myriad of opportunities for positivity, building awareness and musical discovery,” the organisers noted.
