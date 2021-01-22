James Bond film delayed for third time

James Bond film delayed for third timeFriday, January 22, 2021
|
As the world scrambles to right itself,
the latest James Bond film,
The film has been delayed yet again, this time to October 8, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was made by the official 007 Twitter account yesterday.
Previously, the 25 installment in the Bond franchise was slated for release in April 2020, then postponed to November 2020 and then to April 2021, as the virus effects continued to grow.
Theatres have been heavily impacted, with many shuttering due to restrictions and audiences avoiding those that remain open.
The film is the last which will star lead Daniel Craig as the international spy.
