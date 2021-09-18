‘Jamming’ certified platinum in the UK

‘Jamming’ certified platinum in the UKSaturday, September 18, 2021
|
Bob Marley and the Wailers’ hit track ‘Jamming’ has received a platinum certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).
The certification was announced on Friday September 17 after the track amassed sales of over six hundred thousand units in the United Kingdom.
Originally released in 1977 as part of the classic album it was again part of the 1984 compilation album ‘Legend’ which is currently the best selling reggae album of all time.
The comes as another achievement for the great Jamaican, who despite during dying forty years ago, has continued to quite well on the charts.
Just last year his estate posthumously earned over 14 million US dollars.
