Jazmine Sullivan returns with ‘Lost One’

Jazmine Sullivan’s previous release was Insecure with Bryson Tiller in 2017. (Photo: Instagram @jazminesullivan)

After being off the radar for years, American singer Jazmine Sullivan has released a new song called Lost One.

The track was released on Thursday at midnight.

Jazmine explained that while the song is about a failed relationship, it makes her think about the people she has lost over the years.

“I know “lost one” is hella stripped and short. It just felt like the most appropriate offering from the EP considering everything that’s happening these days! In an instant, especially now, we could all lose the closest people to us. Make sure they know how u feel! Make sure u appreciate them while they’re here,” she said on Instagram while thanking fans for their support.

“Tho this song is about an ended relationship, it makes me think of all the people I’ve lost throughout the years. So I’d like to dedicate it to them… RIP @tuddasbabyboy @redz31st #kev #MYauntnetta #mustafa #sisstaley love y’all.”

Jazmine released her sophomore album, Love Me Back, in 2010. She followed that effort with Reality Show in 2015. While she has not released any albums since then, she did Insecure with Bryson Tiller in 2017.